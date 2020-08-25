Queensbury Price Chopper to be transformed into Market 32

QUEENSBURY — The Price Chopper on Upper Glen Street is in the process of being converted into a Market 32.

This is the 30th store of the 135 in the Schenectady-based chain being remodeled to reflect its new branding and color scheme, according to Tom Lee, sign site plan manager for Price Chopper.

There are no changes to the footprint of the 84,000-square-foot building.

The new store will have a Starbucks, which has been added to many of the stores.

Price Chopper spokeswoman Mona Golub said the construction started within the last few weeks.

“We hope to be finished before Thanksgiving,” she said.

Market 32 stores have a more modern décor with open space, soft earth tones, more product displays, wall murals and updated lighting, according to Golub.

“The brand emphasizes convenient ready-to-eat food, fresh, homegrown and locally manufactured products,” she said.

The layout of the store will be reconfigured to improve the flow with certain sections adjacent to each other, such as the floral department being next to greeting cards and craft beverages next to salty snacks.