Aldi sketch plan

Seen here is a sketch of the proposed Aldi in Queensbury. The old Toys R Us will be renovated into the grocery store, which is relocating from down the road. There is also space for another tenant. 

 Courtesy image

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Planning Board last week approved Aldi’s plan to renovate the old Toys R Us on Upper Glen Street into a 25,000-square-foot grocery store with space for an additional tenant.

The grocer plans to relocate from its current 15,000-square-foot store at 176 Quaker Road.

Bruce Persohn, vice president of Aldi South Windsor Division, said all necessary approvals have been obtained to begin construction.

“Renovations will start in the coming weeks to ensure the store is finalized and ready to open by the end of the year,” he said in an email.

Aldi would occupy more than three-quarters of the total 32,000 square-foot space, which leaves about 6,500 square feet for a tenant. The Aldi space would have a red brick-like appearance with dark brown cedar wood-type accent. The stone-like color brick would be at the bottom front face of the tenant space, according to the company’s documents submitted to the Planning Board.

The number of parking spaces would increase from 123 to 135 and there would be new lighting on the site.

Persohn said previously that the new store would feature open ceilings, natural lighting, environmentally friendly building materials and storage for more fresh produce, dairy and meat.

The toy store has been closed since June 2018, after the retailer filed for bankruptcy. The Nigro Companies holds the lease on the property and Aldi purchased it at the bankruptcy auction.

Spirit Halloween had occupied the space on a temporary basis in late 2018. It had been vacant until Aldi bought the property and started work in April to strip down the inside.

Aldi owns its current building. Company officials would not say what it planned to do with the property or if it had a tenant.

