Queensbury distillery plans expansion

QUEENSBURY — Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery is planning to construct a bigger building on its property to house a taproom.

“We’ve running out of space where we currently are,” said Matt Colucci, general manager.

The business opened in 2015 at 133 Clements Road in what was a converted barn.

The current building is about 4,000 square feet, but Colucci said not all of it is usable space due to the layout of the building with its high ceiling and beams.

“We’re looking to have more of a taproom where people could sit, eat, hang out,” he said.

The company would like to build a roughly 6,000-square-foot building elsewhere on the 200-acre property that is more wide open.

Colucci said the distillery needs more space, as business has been strong. Its line of products includes Adirondack High Rye Bourbon, Adirondack Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Two Sisters Limoncello, Two Sisters Orangecello, Cowboy Coffee, Apple Moonshine, Maple Moonshine, Sly Fox Gin and Two Sisters Vodka.