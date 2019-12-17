You are the owner of this article.
Queensbury distillery plans expansion
Springbrook Farm Distillery plans expansion

Matt Colucci, of Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery in Queensbury, stands with a display of his products at the Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo last Thursday. The business is planning to construct a bigger building on its property because it has run out of room at its current site. 

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery is planning to construct a bigger building on its property to house a taproom.

“We’ve running out of space where we currently are,” said Matt Colucci, general manager.

The business opened in 2015 at 133 Clements Road in what was a converted barn.

The current building is about 4,000 square feet, but Colucci said not all of it is usable space due to the layout of the building with its high ceiling and beams.

“We’re looking to have more of a taproom where people could sit, eat, hang out,” he said.

The company would like to build a roughly 6,000-square-foot building elsewhere on the 200-acre property that is more wide open.

Colucci said the distillery needs more space, as business has been strong. Its line of products includes Adirondack High Rye Bourbon, Adirondack Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Two Sisters Limoncello, Two Sisters Orangecello, Cowboy Coffee, Apple Moonshine, Maple Moonshine, Sly Fox Gin and Two Sisters Vodka.

Springbrook Farm Distillery products are in over 600 locations in four states — New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Connecticut. The products are distributed in the Capital Region by DeCrescente Distributing Co. and downstate by Tri-Vin Imports.

The business was founded by Dave Bannon, Ken Rohne, Mike Forcier and Tony DeSantis.

It employs four full-time and 10 part-time employees. Colucci said another 10 part-time employees could be hired with the taproom. In addition, the business is hiring a full-time employee in the New York City area to handle distribution.

Planning for the project is in the early stages.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

