QUEENSBURY — Price Rite Marketplace has announced its annual Check Out Hunger fundraising campaign to raise funds to benefit local food banks in communities served by the company's stores across the northeast.
Through Dec. 28, Price Rite stores will collect donations of $1, $3 or $5 from shoppers at checkout. All the money collected will benefit local hunger-fighting charities and organizations.
“We are proud to continue fighting hunger and food insecurity in the northeast through our annual Check Out Hunger fundraising campaign,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite.
Since 2002, Price Rite has raised more than $1.6 million for the Check Out Hunger initiative to benefit 22 food banks in eight states.
Price Rite Marketplace contributes about $500,000 annually to local food banks and food pantries through Check Out Hunger and other charitable giving programs.
In New York, Price Rite contribute to the Food Bank of Central New York, Food Bank of Western New York, Foodlink and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
Price Rite Marketplace is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J. and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States.
Price Rite Marketplace opened its first store in 1995 under the name Price Rite Supermarkets, and currently operates 59 grocery stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Maryland.
The local Price Rite Store is at 751 Upper Glen St.
