PR pro named to top 50 list

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Steve C. Sullivan, founder and managing director of Power Communications, has been named in City & State’s list of the top 50 public relations professionals in New York.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sullivan is founder of the Saratoga Springs firm that works for energy companies on projects across North America. He came in at number 50.

“Working behind-the-scenes in the energy industry to address global climate change through the deployment of new, clean technologies is generally a thankless task, but well worth it, to know we are making a difference,” Sullivan said in a news release. “To be recognized for this among such an incredible group of creative, passionate and insightful professional colleagues is an honor for which I am deeply grateful.”

The company has provided strategic guidance, media, creative and web services to energy clients who have permitted, financed and built more than $6.7 billion in new private energy infrastructure, according to a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0