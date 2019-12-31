Post-Star building up for sale again

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star is putting its nearly 5-acre lot on the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets back on the market.

The property went up for sale last April. Publisher Brian Corcoran said the property was under contract, but is not any longer. The newspaper is looking to move into smaller space as it has more room than it needs.

The Post-Star outsourced its printing to The Daily Gazette in Schenectady in October 2017 after The Post-Star faced a costly repair of its printing press. The press was dismantled in June and sold for scrap.

The main building is 16,000 square feet and there are some storage buildings on the lot as well.

Also up for sale is a half-acre lot located across the street at 34-38 Cooper St. The newspaper used a storage shed on that lot to house paper rolls, and employees use the parking lot in front of the storage building. Both parcels are zoned for light industrial manufacturing.

The listing is with Steve Borgos of Hanna Commercial Real Estate. For more information, call Borgos at 518-792-6078.

Corcoran said previously that upon sale of the property, the newspaper offices would move to a smaller location, ideally within the city.