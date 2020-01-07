Pontiff retires from law firm

GLENS FALLS — Paul Pontiff, senior principal of Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, has retired as of Dec. 31 and has become of counsel to the firm.

He joined Clark, Caffry and Dube, a predecessor firm, in April 1962 and became a principal of the firm in 1967.

Pontiff graduated from St. John’s University, then spent two years in the Army and graduated from St. John’s School of Law in 1959.

His areas of expertise during his tenure with the firm involved business, professional and charitable corporations, tax law, real estate law, trust and estate law, estate planning and Medicaid planning.

His community activities have included serving as president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, and as president of the Glens Falls Rotary in the early 1980s. Also, he has served as a volunteer firefighter and been on the boards of the SUNY Adirondack Foundation and the World Awareness Children’s Museum. He is a member of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition.

His awards include the J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award given by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

