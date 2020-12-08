Police: Man was driving stolen car while drunk

QUEENSBURY — State police arrested a Rochester man on Sunday after they said he was intoxicated while driving a stolen car.

Gregory J. Rodgers, 44, was stopped by police on the Northway in Queensbury at about 5:45 p.m. After running a check of the vehicle, the trooper learned that it was reported stolen out of Vermont. Police also observed signs of intoxication when speaking with Rodgers.

Rodgers was arrested and a subsequent search found two credit cards belonging to the registered owner of the vehicle, according to police.

Rodgers was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor DWI.

He was processed pending arraignment in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0