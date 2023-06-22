A new building featuring a retail storefront and restaurant is coming to Route 9 near the Factory Outlets of Lake George.

Russ Faden, of Faden Enterprises, received final approval from the Queensbury Planning Board for the retail-and-restaurant building and for two storage units behind the building. Faden owns dozens of Subway restaurants in the area.

He originally submitted his plans for the three buildings at 1471 Route 9 in late August 2022.

The plans call for the demolition of the existing structure, Subway restaurant, to build an 8,355 square-foot, mixed-use building, which is divided into a 2,000 square-foot drive-thru and a 2,500 square-foot restaurant dining room. The remaining 3,855 square-feet will become a retail storefront.

Behind the new building, Faden wants to construct two self-storage buildings with a total of 24 units.

Faden, a Subway franchisee, went before the board Tuesday evening June 20 to answer questions about snow and rain runoff from the roof. Shrubbery to conceal the storage buildings from tourists’ view will be planted.

The plans for the project estimate a $1.2 million price tag with a two year timeline to complete.

The board held a final public hearing on the proposed development, but no one in the audience spoke or sent in any written comments, aside from the property’s northern neighbor’s brief note of approval.

The board members raised minor concerns of roofing choice and possible storage unit visibility, but ultimately voted unanimously to approve the project after considering the environmental impact of the project.

“We had another project here tonight with storage units. I didn’t realize they were so prolific in Queensbury,” board member David Deeb said. “But I like this color scheme you chose, so you’ve softened my view on these.”