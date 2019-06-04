LAKE GEORGE — The Pink Roof ice cream shop opened for the season on Saturday after the business was hit by a fire last November.
The blaze, which was caused by an electrical issue, damaged the building that houses the ice cream parlor and the Around the World Miniature Golf Course.
The fire was contained to the rear portion of the building away from the ice cream shop.
Business owner Ruenrudee Horn said she hoped that the renovations to that part of the building would be completed in a couple of weeks. They are not sure what they are going to do with the other portion of the building.
