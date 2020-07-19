Phoenix Inn Resort on the rise in North Creek

“The food is very good. Excellent empanadas. They’re fantastic,” she said.

Courtney Griffen, a sales associate at Hudson River Trading Co., said the building was getting rundown.

"It’s exciting. It definitely needed some attention and care,” she said. “We’re very happy something is there.”

As upbeat as she is, Espalza does have one concern about the potential impact of the pandemic, however.

“If we don’t have a ski season,” she said. “Without it, winter is going to be dead. That is the soul of this area.”

But with that out of her control, she said she’ll just keep working and improving.

As the daughter of a widow who had to help raise siblings in Colombia, Espalza said she has always worked, often more than one job. She said she likes work, although she’s told by her 25-year-old daughter that she needs to sleep more hours at night.

She said she works hard to accomplish things, but also to keep her mind off her recent loss, which made her tear up.

“I want to work. I don’t want to think,” she said.