Phoenix Inn Resort on the rise in North Creek

JOHNSBURG — Diana Espalza came to New York City from Colombia, South America, in 1990 at age 25 with $90 in her pocket, surviving for days on one meal a day — a $1.89 hamburger, fries and soda.
After careers as a teacher, restaurant owner, caterer and accountant, a Google search seeking hotels for sale now has her breathing life into North Creek’s former Copperfield Inn, now called the Phoenix Inn Resort.
During a 30-minute interview on Tuesday, her humble confidence was evident, as was her repeated theme of helping her new community.
“I want to be a part of the town. Anything anyone needs for the building, I’ll open up,” she said. “I’m not doing this for the money. I have enough to finish my life. I’m doing this because this is going to be my last project.”
Espalza purchased the inn in December and opened for a short period before the pandemic hit. But while some might lament that misfortune, Espalza said it gave her time to better learn her new business — and heal through hard work after the death of her oldest daughter.
In just half a year, she has renovated the heating and air system, repaired the roof, repaired rooms and added two patios. Though chef Yovanny Batista handles the menu and caters to local tastes, Espalza’s cooking skills can be tried on Latin Thursdays, featuring her empanadas and flan.
“People starting asking me for Spanish food,” she said, explaining the Thursday specials. “This place used to be known for wings, too, so I want to do a wings Sunday.”
As she walked through Trappers Tavern in the complex, she said she loved the “Adirondack” space and it’s staying as is.
Through various contacts in New York City after 17 years in food service there, Espalza said she expects lots of event business coming north. The pandemic simply has them on hold.
“My main business is going to be weddings,” she said. “And catering.”
And she said that the weddings model for her will be great for North Creek businesses, too, because those attending won’t be at her place for every meal for two days and will be needing other items too.
“Our Main Street is small. One person’s success is everybody’s success,” she said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan and other residents said they’re happy to see the inn spring back to life.
“We’re excited, really excited," Hogan said. “Diana is pouring her heart and soul into that place."
Jackie Freebern, a customer service associate at Walgreens across the street, said she’s happy to have the inn back open and said she’s eaten there a few times already.
“The food is very good. Excellent empanadas. They’re fantastic,” she said.
Courtney Griffen, a sales associate at Hudson River Trading Co., said the building was getting rundown.
"It’s exciting. It definitely needed some attention and care,” she said. “We’re very happy something is there.”
As upbeat as she is, Espalza does have one concern about the potential impact of the pandemic, however.
“If we don’t have a ski season,” she said. “Without it, winter is going to be dead. That is the soul of this area.”
But with that out of her control, she said she’ll just keep working and improving.
As the daughter of a widow who had to help raise siblings in Colombia, Espalza said she has always worked, often more than one job. She said she likes work, although she’s told by her 25-year-old daughter that she needs to sleep more hours at night.
She said she works hard to accomplish things, but also to keep her mind off her recent loss, which made her tear up.
“I want to work. I don’t want to think,” she said.
And while North Creek isn’t anything like New York City, Espalza said she’s adjusting well and occasionally takes time to check out her surroundings to realize where she is.
“This is like a paradise,” she said.
