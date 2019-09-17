Employees of some local businesses did not get paid initially and some had their checks reversed by banks, following the abrupt shutdown of MyPayrollHr earlier this month.
The Clifton Park-based company ceased operations, affecting about 5,000 companies and leaving about 250,000 employees without paychecks. The firm is now being investigated by the FBI, according to The Associated Press.
Employees at Sally’s Hen House on Route 4 in Hudson Falls had gotten paid, but then the transactions were reversed and the money taken away, according to owner Sally Miles.
This happened twice. Miles said she made sure her 12 part- and full-time employees were covered.
“I made good on everything,” she said.
But the payroll problems have disrupted her business.
“I’ve had to freeze an account. I’ve had to close an account. I’ve had to open another account,” she said.
She has not gotten a lot of answers at this point. She is working with State Police.
“They’re watching my accounts,” she said. “Since I opened my business account, we speak twice a day. They’re keeping an eye on things. Right now, everything is quiet.”
A Facebook page has been set up for the victims of the payroll company.
“I stopped reading it because there’s too many stories on it,” she said.
Adirondack Winery in Queensbury and Lake George was also affected by the issue, according to owner Sasha Pardy.
“It was obviously a shock for everybody. It’s the last thing that you expect to happen,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
"When you receive the first call, you think it is a one-off, but then more employees call and you find out that it is more widespread," she said.
Pardy also made her employees whole by writing checks out of her own account.
“We have a small staff of full-timers, but we have a large staff of part-timers,” she said. “A lot of them are young people. This is their side job. We know that every paycheck's very important to every employee, so we couldn’t risk them having any sort of negative impact for something by a problem company.”
Pardy also said MyPayroll HR has negatively affected her business.
“They completely turned their back on everybody,” she said.
“It’s been a very big challenge for our employees to navigate through, whether it’s having to close their account or taking care of returned funds,” she added.
The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York has received a spike in consumer complaints about the business. Spokeswoman Melanie McGovern said she was not able to provide an exact figure, because they are still coming in. People affected are encouraged to file complaints online at BBB.org/complaint and with the NYS Attorney General’s office at 518-474-7124 or online at ag.ny.gov.
McGovern was not sure how many businesses were affected.
The BBB said customers said they received the following message from the company:
“Dear Client: We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances, we are no longer able to process any further payroll transactions. Please find alternative methods for processing your payrolls. For any payroll batches submitted during this week, including any payroll reversals from last week, please be prepared to find an alternative method to pay employees. We are working to release any funds that are in transit as a result of this matter. We will provide you with updates via this medium as we receive them.”
The FBI is now handling the investigation, according to McGovern.
CBS News reported that an estimated $35 million may have been diverted by MyPayrollHr from employee checks and accounts.
The Attorney General’s press office declined comment on the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.