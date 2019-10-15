{{featured_button_text}}
CHESTER — Panther Mountain Traders is celebrating its one year in business with an Anniversary Celebration on Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the store at 6283 state Route 9. It will feature live music by banjo player Chuck Petit of the popular 1960s rock band The Villagers from noon to 2 p.m.

There will also be complimentary coffee and cider doughnuts while supplies last.

The store carries rustic finds for Adirondack cabins, lakeside cottages and mountain homes including Adirondack-inspired furniture, home décor, locally crafted candles, vintage finds and other artisan-made gifts, according to a news release.

Margaret Bavaro Curtis, who lives in Queensbury, spent several years completely gutting and renovating the Lincoln Logs model home that was formerly a dental office. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

