Pandemic sends consumers to farms, local butchers, packing plants for beef, pork

All of these producers stress, however, that the nation isn’t running out of beef or pork. There is still plenty of cattle and swine out there.

But spot shortages and some panic buying have developed in recent days among the well-publicized pandemic-related shutdowns of major slaughterhouses in farm belt states like South Dakota, Iowa, eastern Colorado, Minnesota and even Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump this week used his executive powers to order the plants reopened, declaring they are part of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

But with the demands of social distancing in normally cramped slaughterhouse workspaces, production is likely to go slower. And the closure of even a few days created a national backup or logjam in the meat supply.

Grocers stress that the shortages are on a spot basis.

"We are relying on a vast network of distributors, as well as surplus from the food service side of the supply chain, and expect to be able to fulfill normalized needs this week into next week," said Price Chopper/Market 32 spokeswoman Mona Golub.