QUEENSBURY — The owner of Buy Low Flooring is planning to redevelop the vacant mattress store next to his property and improve the look of the corner.
John Carr, owner of the flooring store at 704 Glen St., purchased the adjacent lot at 708 Glen St. in August for $350,000, according to Warren County deed records.
Carr told the Planning Board last week that he has owned the Buy Low property for about eight years and has worked to clean up the site.
He is not looking to change the square footage of the 7,145-square-foot old mattress store, but plans to improve the property including removing a large swath of pavement in front.
“Improve the facade of the building, so it’s not just a big square box sitting there,” he said.
Carr plans to add landscaping, install a new stormwater drainage system and put in more parking. He said it would be very similar to the improvements he made at the Buy Low Flooring property.
“It was quite an improvement that you made when you acquired it,” said board Chairman Stephen Traver.
Carr said he does not yet have a tenant for the 708 Glen St. property. Among the uses that could go there are retail, bank, fast food, office or food service, according to the application.
Carr needs a variance from the Zoning Board of Appeals because he is proposing to add five parking spaces for a total of 20. However, 55 are required for a convenience store and 47 are required for a food use.
You have free articles remaining.
Carr said he does not think it would be an intensive retail use.
“I don’t envision a (TGI) Friday’s or something going in that would need 60 parking spaces,” he said.
He said he believes there would be space for overflow parking between the two lots.
Carr said he also plans to interconnect the lots to make it easier for vehicles to exit out onto Lafayette Street. It is a tricky intersection with Glen Street.
“Going to the north isn’t nearly as bad, but going to the south is a little sketchy,” he said.
He cited the Walgreens property north on the street as an example of how the driveway configuration would work, although the pharmacy driveway is longer than what Carr is proposing.
Carr is putting in 1,500 square feet of new pavement but taking more up.
Although the total permeable surface is more, it is still under the 30% requirement, so another variance is needed.
The Planning Board made favorable recommendations to the Zoning Board of Appeals for the variances requested for both lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.