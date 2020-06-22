Outback Steakhouse closes in Queensbury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Outback Steakhouse in Queensbury is no more.

Workers were told Monday that it was their last day.

“The decision to close was based on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team. All employees will receive severance and some will have an opportunity to transfer to a nearby restaurant,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Watts said in an email.

Outback stayed open as a takeout restaurant during the coronavirus shutdown. It seemed to get good business, and at times multiple employees directed traffic in the parking lots while others carried out food to each car.

The closure comes six days after the region’s restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor dining, albeit with limitations.

Watts thanked the community for its support.

“We appreciate the community’s support the past 14 years and hope guests will join us at our Clifton Park location,” she said.

