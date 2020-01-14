Orphaned pet center to open in Wilton Mall

WILTON — Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist has leased space in the Wilton Mall for its Adoption and Education Center.

The center will open on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. It will house adoptable cats, provide adoption counseling, a pet-for-the-weekend program and a read-to-the-pets program, according to a news release.

There will be events including dog adoptions, educational programs for pet owners and prospective pet owners, cat yoga, cat cafe, pet massage, training workshops and demonstrations, pet enrichment crafts and do-it-yourself parties, author readings and signings, arts and craft shows and holiday pet photos. There also will be opportunities for people to volunteer.

The space is located next to the former Sears, which will soon be offices for Saratoga Hospital.

"HOPE’s presence at the Wilton Mall will allow us to better connect with our community while providing more visibility for adoptable pets, and more flexibility in producing pet-related programming that the public wants and needs,” said Wendy Mongillo, the center's founder and executive director, in a news release.

