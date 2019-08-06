QUEENSBURY — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will hold its grand opening on Aug. 28 for its new Aviation Mall store.
The discount retailer, which is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is taking over 30,000 square feet of the roughly 80,000 square feet that had been occupied by Bon-Ton.
Ollie’s carries closeout merchandise and excess inventory and has about 300 stores nationwide.
