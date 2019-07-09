{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Ollie's Outlet Center is hosting a hiring event this week at its new location in Aviation Mall.

The store is looking for cashiers, sales associates, head cashiers, store managers and department supervisors. The positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary staff for store set-up. 

The dates and times are as follow:

  • Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and;
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants may also apply online at www.ollies.us.

The retailer, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is leasing 30,000 square feet of the roughly 80,000 that had been occupied by Bon-Ton and is planning to open in August. 

Ollie’s carries closeout merchandise and excess inventory and has about 300 stores nationwide.

