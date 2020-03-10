Old Achenbach's Jewelers building getting facelift

GLENS FALLS — The old Achenbach’s Jewelers building on Glen Street is getting a makeover.

The jewelry store closed last November when owner Judy Pontiff decided to retire. The Associates of Glens Falls insurance agency, located next door at 228 Glen St. bought the building for $420,000 to provide some additional office space. The main floor and second floor will be turned into offices and the upper floor is an owner’s apartment. There will not be any retail use.

The new owners are renovating the interior and changing the exterior cultured stone façade.

“All that is coming out and being replaced with new brick and new windows,” said architect Ethan Hall.

A small addition is being constructed onto the back of the building to accommodate an elevator and make the building handicapped-accessible. Hall said there will also be an exit in the rear, which goes out to the city’s Elm Street parking lot.

The building must have two exits to be considered fully accessible.

The owners bought a sliver of land from the city for $1,250 to expand the building.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}