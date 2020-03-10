Old Achenbach's Jewelers building getting facelift

GLENS FALLS — The old Achenbach’s Jewelers building on Glen Street is getting a makeover.
The jewelry store closed last November when owner Judy Pontiff decided to retire. The Associates of Glens Falls insurance agency, located next door at 228 Glen St. bought the building for $420,000 to provide some additional office space. The main floor and second floor will be turned into offices and the upper floor is an owner’s apartment. There will not be any retail use.
The new owners are renovating the interior and changing the exterior cultured stone façade.
“All that is coming out and being replaced with new brick and new windows,” said architect Ethan Hall.
A small addition is being constructed onto the back of the building to accommodate an elevator and make the building handicapped-accessible. Hall said there will also be an exit in the rear, which goes out to the city’s Elm Street parking lot.
The building must have two exits to be considered fully accessible.
The owners bought a sliver of land from the city for $1,250 to expand the building.
The Achenbach’s building adjoins the Bullpen bar. Hall said, originally, another building stood on the other side, so that wall was meant to be an interior wall, making it more porous.
Hall said they will use waterproof paint on the wall to protect the structure.
The color will be as close to brick as possible.
The goal is to mimic the façade of the Associates of Glens Falls building on the other side of the alley, he said.
“So, as you’re walking south on Glen Street, you have a really similar look,” he said.
The Planning Board liked the design and approved the project at its March 3 meeting.
“I love this. This is a beautiful building. It certainly needs some TLC,” said board member Rachel Murray.
Hall said the renovations should take about 10 months and cost about $500,000.
