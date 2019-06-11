QUEENSBURY — Site preparation work has begun at the location of a former restaurant on Upper Glen Street, which will be demolished to make way for a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
A fence has recently gone up at the property with a banner attached, announcing that the national chain is “coming soon.”
The retailer received approval from the Queensbury Planning Board in June 2017 to construct a 7,500-square-foot store at the 682 Upper Glen St. property, which is about the size of two basketball courts.
The store is expected to open sometime in either the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of the year, according to Eric Bird, of the company’s Investor Relations division.
It will employ eight to 12 full- and part-time workers.
The store is geared for both do-it-yourself clients and local mechanics who need products, according to Bird.
“We put a lot of thought and effort into where we put our store locations,” he said. “We look for growing and thriving communities that we can serve that have a good job market.”
The property was most recently home to the health food store Fx3 Fit Food Fast, which closed in September 2017 when the landlord ended the lease after 2 1/2 years. Before that, it was the location of a Friendly’s until that restaurant closed in 2011.
The company has more than 5,300 stores in 47 states as of March 31, according to its website.
The company also has stores in South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls locally.
