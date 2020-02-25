NYSEG warns of scammers
NYSEG warns of scammers

New York State Electric and Gas Corp. is asking customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy company.

The utility firm recently has received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants of the company and some have a corresponding forged caller ID.

Customers are urged never to give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers, according to a news release.

Other scams are calls that threaten to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone using a prepaid debit card or people showing up at houses posing as meter readers. Contractors working for NYSEG will always carry proper identification. 

Any customer who is unsure if the call is genuine are advised to hang up and call 1-800-572-1111.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

