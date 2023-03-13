State Sen. Dan Stec recalls that decades ago Mike Brandt, long-time former owner of West Mountain Ski Center, frequently complained that state-owned ski centers unfairly compete with privately owned counterparts.

“On that subject, he was 100 percent right,” Stec said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Stec, R-Queensbury, said he submitted paperwork to become a co-sponsor of legislation that Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-Rome, announced Thursday to address that concern.

The proposed legislation would exempt private ski areas from sales tax on the purchase of energy-efficient lift, snowmaking and grooming equipment.

State-run ski centers are already exempt from sales taxes.

Under the proposed legislation, private ski areas also would be exempt from sales tax on fuel and electricity used to make and refrigerate snow.

“New York State is home to many ski centers that attract visitors, support local and regional economies and are an important part of the communities in which they are located,” Griffo said in a news release. “In order to ensure their long-term sustainability, many privately-owned ski areas in New York, especially upstate, need to upgrade and maintain equipment and snowmaking systems. However, they may not be able to do so due to a variety of reasons, including financial constraints.”

Stec said the proposed legislation — S5523 — has a dual benefit of leveling the playing field between private and state-owned ski centers and of providing an incentive to purchase newer-technology equipment which uses less energy.

The legislation did not yet have a Democratic cosponsor or an Assembly companion bill sponsor, as of Friday, said Alex Gerould, a Griffo spokesman.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said the proposed legislation would be particularly helpful to ski centers in seasons, like the current one, when weather is less favorable for ski conditions.

“I think this is a great bill” he said in a telephone interview on Friday.

The legislation is also backed by the ski center industry.

“New York State is home to over 50 ski areas, more than any other state in the nation,” said Scott Brandi, president of Ski Areas of New York Inc., in Griffo’s press release. “We have a $1.4 billion impact on the tourism economy of Upstate New York during the four months of winter when we need tourism the most. We support Sen. Griffo’s efforts in sponsoring this bill. We agree with his position specific to this bill. Snowmaking is a process that should not be subject to these taxes.”