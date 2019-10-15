PLATTSBURGH — Nova Bus launched a new, all-electric bus model.
Vice President & General Manager Martin Larose made the announcement Monday morning at the American Public Transportation Association's TRANSform Conference in New York City.
Named the LFSe+, the bus is the latest in the Plattsburgh-based Nova Bus's Low Floor Series, or LFS, platform, which dates back to the 1990s.
"For the first time, we are proud to present our new 100% electric, long-range, dual-charging options bus," Larose said at the conference. "Our new LFSe+ is the result of the perfect combination between Nova Bus' proven expertise and the latest clean and sustainable technologies."
Some of those tech components were integrated via collaboration with Arlington-based tech group BAE Systems, Larose added.
"This new technological partnership will ensure the high quality and reliability that has been Nova Bus' trademark over the years," he said.
'Get to zero'
Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, has two Quebec facilities that employ more than 1,000 people and its third plant location on the Banker Road in the Town of Plattsburgh employs another 300-plus workers.
With its Electro Mobility strategy, the transit manufacturer has various hybrid options to highlight electrical elements and reduce fuel consumption and emissions.
BAE Systems Power and Propulsion Solutions Vice President & General Manager Steve Trichka said his group had a comparable mission.
"For over 20 years, BAE Systems has been helping transit fleets progress towards zero emissions with low and no-emission solutions," Trichka said at the Monday conference.
Charging options
The LFSe+ model has been equipped with a 594 kilowatt hour battery with a charge that lasts between 211 and 292 miles.
And operators will have two ways to charge the all-electric vehicle.
Depot charging technology plugs directly into the bus, the release says, "to provide current to the battery while the bus is parked, for instance, overnight."
The second option, known as OppCharge, is a product of the Volvo Group and its partners.
"(It) uses a pantograph mounted on an external infrastructure for quick charging while in service," the release says.
Upstate support
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she was excited to hear of the latest Nova Bus technology.
"Their facility in Plattsburgh is a major contributor to our local economy, and I am excited to see them debut this climate-friendly mode of transportation right here in the North Country," she said in the Nova Bus release.
