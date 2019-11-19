{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Northern Insuring Agency has announced that sales executive assistants Justise Delfosse and Ashley Hardman have acquired their state property and casualty licenses.

The pre-licensing course addresses personal and commercial lines of business, accident and health, insurance regulations and duties of agents and brokers, according to a news release.

Delfosse joined the Northern Insuring Agency, Inc. Potsdam commercial lines team in July.

Hardman joined the commercial lines Plattsburgh team in August.

