GLENS FALLS — Tammy Bell-Martin has been promoted to vice president of Northern Insuring Agency.
Bell-Martin joined the firm in 1997 as a personal lines service representative. In 2006, she became part of the Business Insurance Division sales team and has been one of the top sales individuals since then.
She is also the talent leader for the Personal Insurance Division and responsible for coaching and mentoring, according to a news release.
Bell-Martin is a graduate of Canton College of Technology with an associate degree in business/administration/insurance. She holds the property and casualty insurance license and is both a certified insurance service representative and a certified insurance counselor.
“For the past 22 years Tammy has proven to be a versatile asset to the team,” said President and CEO Deena Giltz McCullough in a news release.
