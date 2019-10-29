{{featured_button_text}}
ALBANY — The four-day Northeast Ski & Craft Beer Showcase will take place beginning on Thursday at the Albany Capital Center.

The event will be held at the 55 Eagle St. facility. It will feature ski gear, apparel and equipment from Alpin Haus, Potter Brothers Ski & Snowboard Shops and Steiner’s Sports, and an all-new selection of craft beer and wine from Saratoga Eagle Craft Beer Garden, according to a news release.

The hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now at NortheastSkiShow.com. Tickets are $10 per day when purchased in advance of the show. Tickets will be available at the door for $12. A three-day value pass is available online for $25. Children 10 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

Guests may save $2 at the door by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the show to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday toy campaign, courtesy of NBT Bank.

The first 500 paid guests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive free lift tickets to various resorts and the first 250 paid guests beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday will receive lift passes.

