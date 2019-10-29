ALBANY — The Northeast Ski & Craft Beer Showcase will take place beginning on Friday at the Albany Capital Center.
The event will be held at the 55 Eagle St. facility. It will feature ski gear, apparel and equipment from Alpin Haus, Potter Brothers Ski & Snowboard Shops and Steiner’s Sports, and an all-new selection of craft beer and wine from Saratoga Eagle Craft Beer Garden, according to a news release.
The hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
Tickets are on sale now at NortheastSkiShow.com. Tickets are $10 per day when purchased in advance of the show. Tickets will be available at the door for $12. A three-day value pass is available online for $25. Children 10 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Guests may save $2 at the door by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the show to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday toy campaign, courtesy of NBT Bank.
The first 500 paid guests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive free lift tickets to various resorts and the first 250 paid guests beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday will receive lift passes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.