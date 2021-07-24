Nominees announced for 2021 ARCC Business of the Year Awards

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 2021 ARCC Business of the Year Awards.

The ARCC has been recognizing member businesses for their achievements in business, economic and quality-of-life contributions to the region for over 30 years. The businesses were nominated by their peers, and each will be interviewed and scored by a committee of ARCC members.

The nominees and winners will be recognized at an awards breakfast on Oct. 7 at Dunham’s Bay Resort on Lake George. Visit www.adkchamber.org/events for more info or to register for this event.

“Each year we are blessed to honor our members for their hard work and dedication to our community. Many thanks go out to those who took the time to nominate their business peers in our region. We’re excited to come together in person on Oct. 7 to celebrate each other’s achievements,” said ARCC President Michael Bittel in a news release.

The nominees, in their respective categories, are:

Large Business of the Year: Ideal Dairy Farms and Morcon Tissue

Professional Business of the Year: Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes P.C., Erbessd Instruments and SBLindsell LLC

Steven M. Sutton Small Business of the Year: Better than New Painting, Fish307.com, J. Reid Menswear, Lakota’s Farm Weddings & Events, Massie’s Restaurant, Putorti’s Market, Saratoga Quality Hardware/Burgoyne Quality Hardware and Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery

Rookie Business of the Year: Gazai Media, Harris-Pero & Botelho PLLC, Mullen’s Pub, National Commercial Solar Advisors Inc. and The Pretty Hot Mess Boutique

Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Adirondack Employee Assistance Program, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, Charles R. Wood Theater, Crandall Public Library, Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Greater Glens Falls Senior Center, Habitat for Humanity Northern Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties, High Peaks Hospice, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, LEAP, Southern Adirondack Independent Living, Salvation Army of Glens Falls, The Glen at Hiland Meadows, Warren, Washington and Albany Counties ARC and World Awareness Children's Museum

Community Champion: Mark Behan (Behan Communications), Connie Gerarde Niles (KEENA) and Ash Anand (The Lotus Group of Companies)

