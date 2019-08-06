The Washington County Local Development Corp. and the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce are accepting nominations for the Washington County Business Awards.
The award recipients and nominees will be honored at a luncheon on Oct. 8 at Christ the King Center in Easton.
To be eligible for nomination, the businesses must be an established Washington County business with over two employees, "be committed to Washington County with staying power," provide a unique product or service, provide exceptional customer service and must be an ARCC member in good standing, according to a news release.
The categories are small business, rookie business, professional business and service/hospitality/restaurant. Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 2.
To obtain nomination forms, contact Washington County LDC at 518-746-2295 or the ARCC at 518-798-1761.
