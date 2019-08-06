{{featured_button_text}}
Past honorees

Last year, the Washington County Local Development Corp. and the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce honored the winners and nominees of the 2018 Washington County Business Awards at a luncheon at the Whitehall Athletic Club. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 awards. Pictured at the time were, from left, Deanna Derway (Washington County Local Development Corp.), Rachel Seebode (Broadway Upstate), Jim and Darlene Hume (Battle Hill Brewing Co.), Amie and Juan Gonzales (Hunt Companies Inc.), Tamara and Robert Bentley, Christopher Detmer (Adirondack Studios) and Michael Bittel (Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce).

 Courtesy photo

The Washington County Local Development Corp. and the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce are accepting nominations for the Washington County Business Awards.

The award recipients and nominees will be honored at a luncheon on Oct. 8 at Christ the King Center in Easton.

To be eligible for nomination, the businesses must be an established Washington County business with over two employees, "be committed to Washington County with staying power," provide a unique product or service, provide exceptional customer service and must be an ARCC member in good standing, according to a news release.

The categories are small business, rookie business, professional business and service/hospitality/restaurant. Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 2.

To obtain nomination forms, contact Washington County LDC at 518-746-2295 or the ARCC at 518-798-1761.

