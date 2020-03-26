No traffic, no problems for delivery drivers

Truck drivers have faced a number of hurdles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But lately, traffic hasn't been one of them.

A study released Tuesday by the American Transportation Research Institute found that trucks not only have been delivering critical groceries, medical equipment and other supplies, they've managed to do it faster.

"Not only are trucks continuing to move, but they are doing so at speeds well in excess of normal traffic patterns," said Rebecca Brewster, the institute's president and chief operating officer.

A big factor has been the reduction in rush-hour commuter traffic as workers have stayed home and worked remotely. That has allowed trucks to increase average speeds. Along Interstate 495 in Queens, for example, the average truck speed more than doubled from 16 mph to 38 mph, although that's still well below the posted speed.

The speeds are collected from GPS data from more than a million trucks, according to the institute.

