Maple trees were yielding more sap this spring, but fewer taps translated into lower overall production numbers in New York and throughout the Northeast.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its preliminary maple production report for 2023 last week showing New York farms produced 750,000 gallons, down from 815,000 in 2022, but up from 647,000 in 2021.

Fueling the production decline was a substantial decrease in the number of taps in use this spring. The 2.5 million taps represented a decrease of 300,000. As a result, an increase in yield per tap from 0.291 gallons to 0.300 gallons was not enough for an overall increase in output.

The New York production trend was mirrored in other Northeast maple-producing states.

Vermont, by far the country's largest maple producer, saw 2.04 million gallons produced, compare with 2.55 million gallons in the previous year. Taps in that state also dropped by 300,000, to 6.35 million, and yield per tap dipped slightly to 0.322 gallons.

Nationwide, total production reached 4.17 million gallons of maple, down from 4.942 million gallons. The USDA reports that 86% of syrup production nationally came from five states: Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Maine.