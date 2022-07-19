New Way Lunch to reopen on South Street, Glens Falls, by early fall

GLENS FALLS — After being closed since March 2020 due to pandemic-related constraints, the New Way Lunch location at 21 South St. will open its doors with some new additions by early fall.

Peter Gazetos, owner of New Way Lunch, said that the building is in the process of receiving a “facelift.”

“We’re putting in a little addition on the back,” he said. “We’re going to change the color of the building, update the interior.”

The idea of an outdoor addition to the building had been discussed internally, according to Gazetos. He said that with the property being closed for so long, it seemed like the perfect time to pull the trigger.

Ali Gazetos Mineo, Peter’s daughter, said that the restaurant closed when the state mandated restaurants could only be filled at half capacity for indoor dining.

They said that the restaurant faced labor issues during the pandemic as well, which contributed to the South Street location remaining closed.

New Way Lunch has been in the Gazetos family ever since John Floro, his grandfather, traveled from Greece to New York City and found his way to Glens Falls and New Way Lunch in August 1919, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Gazetos family — his wife Susan, son Nicholas Gazetos and daughter Ali Gazetos Mineo — all run the business together in 2022.

The new addition will feature a steel roof, and allow for the location to offer covered outdoor seating once reopened. The pair, interviewed Tuesday, didn’t know how much additional seating would be possible in the space.

Mineo said that the renovations began about a month ago, and they won’t have an idea of how much space they will have to work with until they see the finished product.

“We kind of have to get a feel. Once the roof goes up we’ll place some tables, we won’t try to jump the gun,” she said.”

She said that the South Street location — which they have been at since 2006 — was in need of a refresh.

“It’s mostly storage. Those older buildings, there’s not a lot of space,” she said.

“It doesn’t have a basement,” Gazetos added.

While not being at 21 South St. for it entire history, New Way Lunch has always had a home on the “Street of Dreams.” The first storefront for the restaurant was located at 54 South St.

“We’ve always maintained our business on South Street,” he said. “That’s where we originated.”

New Way Lunch has two other locations, one on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury and the other in Warrensburg.