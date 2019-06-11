{{featured_button_text}}
Famous hot dogs

The hot dogs and the sauce that have made New Way Lunch famous are stacked on a plate, ready to be devoured.

 Courtesy photo

GLENS FALLS — New Way Lunch is holding its 100th anniversary party on Aug. 3.

The event will take place at the Glens Falls Farmers Market at 25 South St.

There will be live music, giveaways, specials on hot dogs, a hot dog-making contest, an eating contest, kid’s activities and other activities, according to a news release.

People can sign up for the hot dog eating contest by visiting https://www.newwaylunch.com/100th-anniversary-party/.

New Way Lunch wants celebrity chef and Lake George native Rachael Ray to attend the event. For more information on how to help that effort, visit https://www.newwaylunch.com/newway100/.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments