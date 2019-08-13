{{featured_button_text}}

New restaurant to replace China Town

LAKE GEORGE — A new restaurant will be going into the former home of China Town, which did not last long at its Route 9 location.

The Lake George Village Planning Board recently approved an application for XII Sporks to go into the building at 462 Canada St., according to Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning.

Barusch said the cuisine was described as “American fare.” He is not sure when the restaurant would open. He assumed it would not be until after the tourist season.

China Town lasted less than a year, after opening last summer.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments