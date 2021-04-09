New restaurant taking over old Outback space in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A new restaurant is coming to the former Outback Steakhouse on Route 9.

Jim Campione, owner of Papa’s Diner on Corinth Road, is closing that restaurant and opening 40 Oak Classic American Grille in the Outback spot.

Campione said he hopes to open by May 1. The name comes from the street address of his fiancée’s grandmother’s house.

“We want it to be a family restaurant,” he said.

Outback closed in June 2020 because of business conditions, according to the company. Campione said he is excited to reuse the space.

“The restaurant sat empty for a year now. We’re ready to reopen it and make it a success,” he said.

Campione said the 6,000 square feet in the new space is more than double the size of what he had at Papa’s.

Campione hopes his loyal customers will follow him to the new location. He worried that the COVID-19 pandemic would have put him out of business, but people still supported him.

“They give you a reason to smile on a day when you want to sit down and cry,” he said.