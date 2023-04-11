GLENS FALLS — The project to redesign 51-63 South St. into an indoor market center has taken a major step forward.

The Glens Falls Planning Board approved site and architectural plans at its meeting last week. The South Street Market Center developers addressed board comments from the previous planning board meeting on April 4.

“This is a culmination of a rather lengthy process that we have been working on for some time,” Jeff Flagg, city economic development director, said during the meeting. “We came before the board with the initial designs, I think, back in October. We brought the official application before the board last month and there were some procedural reasons and questions the board had that we want to address, as well as additional questions in hopes of the approval of our site plan and architectural review.”

The planning board last month declared its intent to serve as the lead agency with regard to the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act process. Peter Loyola of CLA SITE Landscape Architecture, Engineering & Planning P.C. in Saratoga Springs said with the lead agency approval, the plans could finally be OK’d.

The planning board had heard back for approvals on the project from all parties except the New York Department of State, according to Chairman Ethan Hall. The vote to accept the site and architectural reviews was made on the stipulation of consent from that stage agency.

The project is part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Program awarded to the city in 2017. The narrative with the project’s application says the market center will be used to bring a new form of commerce to the Glens Falls community.

“The site will be developed into a vibrant, pedestrian-oriented community gathering space hosting a multi-purpose building and outdoor plaza areas. Primary use of the site is for gatherings, farmers market events, and other community-making activities, as determined by the City of Glens Falls,” the narrative said.

Other business

Queensbury resident Michael Dinsmore approached the planning board to seek approval for Fast Track, a new phone and technical repair shop to be located at 240 Warren St. Dinsmore is a teacher at the Moriah Central School District and was a previously a business owner of a space in the Queensbury Aviation Mall. The former business was Rachel’s Cafe. Fast Track will be on the ground floor and was approved by planning board members. The building is owned by Eric and Mary Heym.

Eric Unkauf, owner of The Shirt Factory, was approved to open bike repair and studio space at 182 Maple St. The site and architectural review plans approved by the board show a bike repair shop and three art studios.