New downtown gym stresses 24-7 fitness

GLENS FALLS — The owners of the new ADK Fit hope to make working out as convenient as possible by being open 24 hours a day in a downtown location.
The gym opened on Dec. 15 in the second floor of 80 Glen St. above ADK Crossfit, across the parking lot from Sawyer’s. The owner of ADK Crossfit, Israel Deltoro, is a partner in the new venture, along with Thomas Mazza and Kevin Grassi. The partnership came about because Mazza and Grassi are clients of the ADK Crossfit gym.
Customers can enter the gym at any time of day using an app on their phone. The app brings up a barcode that gets scanned by a reader at the door, Deltoro said.
“It’s a lot easier, more convenient. It’s awesome. People love that,” Deltoro said.
The gym will offer key fobs to people who do not have smart phones.
Deltoro said there are not too many 24-hour gyms in the area, so this one is filling a need.
Grassi works as a pediatrician at Glens Falls Hospital. The location is convenient for hospital employees, and the hours make it easier for people who work different shifts.
“I think the location is a big draw,” he said.
Grassi decided to invest in the business, because he had thought about opening up a gym to combat child obesity.
The gym opened about two weeks before New Year’s Day, which was crucial because they wanted to capture the business of people who made resolutions to get healthy, Deltoro said.
The gym used to be office space. Some walls were taken down to open up the space. The gym has hardwood floors.
“It’s a little bit different than a box. I think people like that,” Grassi said.
Deltoro said he is particularly fond of the free weights room, which has a view overlooking the city.
Areas of the gym have cardio equipment and various weightlifting machines.
The gym also has a separate power lifting room and a spin room with a big screen television and an audio system that allows an instructor to lead the class.
Regular memberships are $30 per month. The gym offers discounted rates of $20 per month to members of the military, veterans, teachers, police officers and firefighters.
“We want to keep it in the community,” he said.
Deltoro is a veteran himself and does security work at Glens Falls High School.
The gym offers a family membership — $65 for two adults and their dependents.
They just rolled out a new membership of $65 per month that offers unlimited spin classes and access to the gym too, Mazza said.
Customers do not have to be gym members to access the spin room but can buy spin classes separately.
Memberships can be obtained by signing up online through Instagram and Facebook.
They also do one-on-one training, Deltoro said.
“We do sports specific training and also group training,” he said.
The business has about six part-time employees.
“We’re all in and out of here doing our part, cleaning every day, making sure everything’s taken care of, signing people up, running the social media,” Deltoro said.
Deltoro said the response has been “amazing” and well over expectations. They like the energy downtown, he said.
The owners said the gym has plenty of room to expand, as they are now using about 3,200 square feet of the 7,000-square-foot second-floor.
