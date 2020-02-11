New downtown gym stresses 24-7 fitness

GLENS FALLS — The owners of the new ADK Fit hope to make working out as convenient as possible by being open 24 hours a day in a downtown location.

The gym opened on Dec. 15 in the second floor of 80 Glen St. above ADK Crossfit, across the parking lot from Sawyer’s. The owner of ADK Crossfit, Israel Deltoro, is a partner in the new venture, along with Thomas Mazza and Kevin Grassi. The partnership came about because Mazza and Grassi are clients of the ADK Crossfit gym.

Customers can enter the gym at any time of day using an app on their phone. The app brings up a barcode that gets scanned by a reader at the door, Deltoro said.

“It’s a lot easier, more convenient. It’s awesome. People love that,” Deltoro said.

The gym will offer key fobs to people who do not have smart phones.

Deltoro said there are not too many 24-hour gyms in the area, so this one is filling a need.

Grassi works as a pediatrician at Glens Falls Hospital. The location is convenient for hospital employees, and the hours make it easier for people who work different shifts.

“I think the location is a big draw,” he said.