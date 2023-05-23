QUEENSBURY — The news coming out of local malls is not all doom and gloom as a local business has opened a new location inside Aviation Mall in the Town of Queenbury.

Adirondack Aromatherapy, "a one of a kind natural aromatics boutique," opened a new space across from Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, after serving as the "North Country's Premiere Aromatic Apothecary" since 2009, the mall said in a news release.

The business offers hundreds essential oils and blends as well as artisan soaps.

Owners Thomas and Gretchen Morganstern said they look forward to expanding their offerings of services and products at their mall location. They plan to branch out with more workshops, healing sessions, classes, make-and-take events, as well as continueto offer a popular Aroma Bar experience where guests can create their own natural custom scents, botanical perfumes, soaps and more.

Thomas has been making handcrafted soap for over 25 years and Gretchen has been involved in the healing arts since the early 1990s, holding certificates in Reiki Master Healing and Teaching, Traditional Aromatherapy, Spiritual Intuitive Aromatherapy, and Sacred Oils. She specializes in creating blends and perfumes for Adirondack Aromatherapy as well as countless other businesses nationwide.

Learn more about Adirondack Aromatherapy at ADKaromatherapy.com.