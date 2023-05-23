GLENS FALLS – New Arrow Financial Corp. CEO David DeMarco on Monday sought to allay concerns about the bank’s late filing of its annual financial report and the sudden departure of previous CEO Thomas Murphy.

“If you look back at our history, we have been there for the community,” he said in a telephone interview with The Post-Star. “We’re as strong as they come.”

He said that Arrow Financial Corp. exceeds requirements for capital, liquidity and other banking industry standards.

The Arrow Financial stock price closed at $19.91 Monday, a 3.81% increase from the opening price, MSN Money reported. The stock price had increased 4.46% over the past five days, but was down 36.93% from a year ago.

MSN Money reported that an analyst rated the stock as “hold,” meaning that it recommends neither buying or selling the stock.

DeMarco said he recognizes that recent high profile bank failures in the national news have made people nervous about the banking industry, in general.

However, he continued, the banks that failed were “specialty” banks, not “community banks,” such as Glens Falls National Bank and Trust and Saratoga National Bank and Trust, which have a diversified portfolio reflective of the community.

“People are nervous,” he said. “They shouldn’t be nervous, because we are so strong.”

Arrow Financial, headquartered in Glens Falls, is the bank holding company for Glens Falls National Bank and Trust, Saratoga National Bank and Trust and Upstate Insurance Agency.

An investment bank which has followed Arrow Financial Corp. stock since 2012 has expressed confidence in the leadership of DeMarco, who was promoted to the top management post after Murphy’s sudden departure on May 12.

“Fortunately, AROW has a deep and capable bench,” Piper Sandler, the investment bank, wrote in an independent analysis on May 15, identifying Arrow Financial by its stock trading symbol. “Dave DeMarco has been with AROW for 35 years. He is qualified for the job, and we expect the transition to be smooth.”

DeMarco most recently was chief banking officer and senior executive vice president of Arrow Financial and president and CEO of the bank’s Saratoga National Bank subsidiary. He continues as Saratoga National president and CEO, in addition to his new positions of President and CEO of Arrow Financial and Glens Falls National.

Murphy’s “termination” of his employment on May 12 was announced May 15, the same day as the company disclosed it has received a second noncompliance notice this spring from Nasdaq regarding its failure to file timely financial reports. Arrow has yet to file an annual report for its 2022 fiscal year, and it is now late in reporting its 2023 fiscal year first quarter report.

In a May 11 filing with the Securites and Exchange Commission, Arrow said it needed “additional time to complete management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022.” It went to explain that “management has identified and expects it will disclose deficiencies in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting,” while noting that it did not expect any findings that would represent a “material change” to financial results already publicly reported.

Piper Sandler suggested that the two developments, the late filings and the former CEO’s abrupt departure, may be related.

“We are unsure of the exact reasoning behind Murphy’s departure, but our presumption is that it is related to the internal control deficiencies, and the company’s inability to file its 10K (annual report),” Piper Sandler wrote.

Blake Jones, director of marketing for Arrow Financial, would not comment Monday on reasons for Murphy’s departure.

“There is no further comment beyond the filing and news release,” she said.

She would not say if the bank’s board of directors had asked for or negotiated for Murphy to terminate his employment.

Murphy’s most recent three-year employment contract with the bank was announced on Feb 1, the same day the bank announced the hiring of Penko Ivanov as chief financial officer, according to bank filings.

Ivanov had most recently been executive vice president and chief executive officer of Bankwell Financial Corp. of Connecticut.

Murphy had been “interim Chief Financial Officer” in addition to his regular duties, since former CFO Edward J. Campanella resigned, effective Sept. 30.

“Mr. Campanella’s resignation was related to personal reasons and was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matters relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.” Arrow reported in an Aug. 23 filling that announced his resignation.

Piper Sandler, in its May 15 analysis, continued its “neutral” rating of Arrow Financial Corp., meaning the bank’s stock is expected to perform within the median performance of the group of stocks the analyst covers.

“Both (May 15) announcements … are clearly negatives,” Piper Sandler wrote. “However, the stock has underperformed this year, and … we think much of the concern associated with the delayed filings is already accounted for in the stock price.”

Jones, the bank spokeswoman, said the late filing is not related with the bank’s financial performance.

“The delay in filing our Annual Report with the SEC is not related to our bank’s financial condition, which is strong, nor to our liquidity levels, which are high. In fact, on May 3, we announced a quarterly dividend to shareholders that was consistent with prior quarterly dividends,” she said. “We do not expect any changes in our previously reported 2022 financial results nor in our historical financial statements.”

In other developments:

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on May 16 announced that Murphy “stepped down” from its board of directors on May 15.

Murphy had been on the board since January 2021 as a Class A director, representing Group 3, which consists of banks with capital and surplus of less than $40 million.

On Friday, an international law firm which specializes in corporate and anti-trust class action lawsuits announced it has launched an investigation of Arrow Financial.

“The investigation concerns whether Arrow and certain of its officers and-or directors have engaged in security fraud or other unlawful business practices,” the law firm Pomerantz LLP said, in a news release.

The law firm did not return voice mail and email messages The Post-Star left on Monday seeking comment for this report.

Jones, the Arrow Financial spokeswoman, would not comment on the investigation.

“We’re focused on community banking and serving our customers and our communities. We don’t comment on law firm solicitations,” she said.

Pomerantz LLP, which has offices in New York, Chicago, Paris, London and Tel Aviv, announced more than 30 separate investigations of various corporations on Friday, including nationally known corporations such as The Walt Disney Corp., Tupperware Brands, Beyond Meat Inc., Target Crop., and Rite Aid Corp.

Arrow Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries has more than 500 employees and is one of the region’s largest employers The bank is a major real estate holder in downtown Glens Falls.

Glens Falls National Bank, established in 1851, is among the few long-standing locally owned companies.

In 2022, Arrow Financial contributed more than $675,000 to charities, and its employees provided more than 9,000 hours of volunteer service, Murphy had said in an annual presentation to stockholders.

“I am pleased to report that Arrow Financial Corporation delivered another strong financial performance in 2022, with record loan growth, excellent earnings and sustained profitability,” Murphy said at the time. “We have issued cash dividends to our shareholders for 118 consecutive quarters.”

