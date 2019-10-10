QUEENSBURY — Two Queensbury grocery stores both announced news on Thursday.
Aldi announced Thursday that it would be opening its new store at 763 Glen St. on Oct. 24 and holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Price Rite will hold a grand re-opening on Oct. 18 for its store at 751 Upper Glen St.
The first 100 customers at Aldi’s event will receive gift cards. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce from Aldi.
The current store at 176 Quaker Road will close its doors on Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.
The new layout features extensive refrigeration space. Aldi expanded its product offerings by 20% and increased its fresh food selection by 40% with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options, according to a news release.
The store will be open daily form 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Customers are our priority at ALDI, and we’re constantly looking for ways to make grocery shopping the best it can be,” said Bruce Persohn, South Windsor division vice president for Aldi in a news release. “We’re excited to introduce residents in Queensbury to our updated store experience, with the same simple approach: great food at great prices.”
For more information about working for Aldi, visit careers.aldi.us.
Price Rite, is which is in the adjacent plaza, announced that it would have a grand reopening at 8 a.m. The first 400 customers in line will receive $20 Price Rite gift card.
The company said that the stores will have bright and revitalized décor and also a new “Drop Zone,” which will have special deals on grocery and private label items that are typically priced at $5 or less. They also have lowered prices at the store.
“Our customers have embraced the marketplace feel, focus on fresh foods, and amazing deals at our rebranded stores,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace in a news release. “We are excited to bring this streamlined shopping experience to our New York and Pennsylvania shoppers in Queensbury, Schenectady, Syracuse, Utica and Scranton.”
