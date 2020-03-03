You are the owner of this article.
NBT receives six banking awards
NBT receives six banking awards

NBT Bank branch

Patrons of the Glens Falls NBT Bank branch stand inside the main business lobby soon after it opened in July 2008.

 Post-Star file photo

NBT Bank has been recognized with six awards in the 2019 Greenwich Excellence Awards in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking. 

More than 600 banks were evaluated.

In the Middle Market Banking category, NBT received honors in cash management-overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and overall satisfaction for the Northeast, according to a news release.

In the U.S. Small Business Banking category, only 36 banks were recognized for distinctive quality. NBT earned the following designations — overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and overall satisfaction for the Northeast.

The awards are based on interviews with more than 13,000 middle-market businesses with sales of $10 million to $500 million and over 14,000 small businesses with sales of $1 million to $10 million across the country.

NBT Bank has locations in seven states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp, are headquartered in Norwich, in Chenango County.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

