NBT Bank Glens Falls office has been recognized as top performer

GLENS FALLS — NBT Bank’s Glens Falls office has been recognized as a top-performing branch for service and sales excellence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The office, led by Kathy Vail, was named one of top 10 branches among the bank’s 145 locations for overall achievement in the areas of service, leadership, community involvement, sales and operational integrity, according to a news release.

“The Glens Falls team has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to their customers and their community,” said Joseph Stagliano, president of retail community banking, in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0