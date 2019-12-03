LAKE GEORGE — The Irish gift shop Molly Malone’s is under new ownership.
Robin McDonough has taken over the business at 295 Canada St.
“I own an Irish shop in Troy, so this would be a second store,” she said.
McDonough, who owns the Counties of Ireland in Troy, said she plans to bring in some new merchandise, including Irish teas, bangers, black-and-white pudding and chocolates.
She is going to renovate the layout of the Lake George store. McDonough plans to do a reopening and ribbon-cutting in February, complete with Irish dancers.
She has kept on the existing veteran staff of the business.
“They’ve all been with Molly Malone’s for 5 to 10 years,” she said.
Molly Malone’s has been a staple in the village and is one of the few businesses that has stayed open year-round.
McDonough opened her Troy business in 2000 at the age of 24. She has Irish heritage on her father’s side. She got the idea to open the store after her third trip to Ireland, according to a profile on the Celtic Life International website.
At her Troy store, she carries knitwear lines, clothing, jewelry, fragrances, pottery, candles, soaps, crystals and hats.
