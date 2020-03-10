Merriam Insurance celebrates 125th anniversary
Merriam Insurance celebrates 125th anniversary

NORTH CREEK — Merriam Insurance is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

The company was founded by Charles Merriam in 1895 in Schenectady and has satellite offices in North Creek and Ravena and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The firm is currently owned by Merriam’s great-grandson, Brian Merriam, and provides commercial, personal and health insurance, as well as employee benefits. The company is one of 10 insurance agencies in New York to earn the Best Practices Award from the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America, which represents more than a quarter-million agents and their employees, according to a news release.

The company is also involved in community service through its Merriam Rises program.

