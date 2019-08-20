GLENS FALLS — This Wednesday will be the first in 11 weeks without a Take a Bite but downtown businesses say the event’s effects are felt long after it’s over.
Take a Bite, a weekly event organized by the Glens Falls Collaborative, allows restaurants from downtown and elsewhere to set up booths and sell small plates of food so people get a taste of what they have to offer.
At last week's final event of the year, John Dickinson, owner of Dickinson's Delights, said Take a Bite and the farmers market have helped him reach a many people who haven't been to his location in The Shirt Factory on Lawrence Street.
John Dickinson of Dickinson's Delights talks about the key to a good crepe. @poststar pic.twitter.com/n4mYoWguaB— Samuel Northrop (@northrop_samuel) August 14, 2019
“It’s a great little function to raise awareness and drive business right around the corner,” Dickinson said.
Hal Bain, a self-described jack-of-all-trades for Doc’s Restaurant, said the event has helped them as well.
“We see a ton of traffic here and it transcends to where people are saying, ‘Oh my gosh, can you get this at Doc’s also?’” Bain said. “It’s been very good for business for us.”
The crowds have grown each year and the city does a great job of promoting the event, Bain said.
Vendors aren’t the only ones benefiting. Rick Chase, the taproom manager at Mean Max Brew Works, said Wednesdays in the summer are usually the busiest weeknight.
Mean Max does not make or sell food and encourages people to bring meals from outside vendors into the bar.
“Take a Bite ends and our trivia night starts right after so it’s great for us,” Chase said. “We love it. It brings a lot of people downtown.”
Fountain Square Outfitters Manager Keenan Brennan said the event doesn’t always lead to more sales for the shop, but it increases foot traffic, which goes a long way in getting people to come back later.
“We get a lot of people who maybe haven’t heard of this store before stopping in for the first time and learning about us,” Brennan said.
He said it was great having an event in the middle of the week to get people downtown, but it could benefit from making the downtown blocks of Glen Street pedestrian-only.
That would open more space for vendors and make it easier for people to move around, he said.
Glens Falls resident Heather Martin said she comes to Take a Bite every week over the summer and has tried something from every vendor at least once.
The event inspires her to try dishes she otherwise wouldn't have, then she goes back to the restaurants on other days because she knows what to expect.
