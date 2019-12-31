Medical device tax repeal provides boost to business

GLENS FALLS — Economic development officials and elected officials hope that the permanent repeal of the medical device tax will be a boon to local manufacturers.

The recently passed spending bill repealed the 2.3% excise tax on medical devices, which was enacted in 2013 as part of the Affordable Care Act. The tax had been suspended for the past four years and was scheduled to be reinstated on Jan. 1 without congressional action.

“This would have been a disaster for a multitude of firms in our area,” said EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew.

Among the companies that would have been affected in the greater Glens Falls area are AngioDynamics, BD, Medline, Molder Devices Inc., Sterigenics and Praxix. Those firms employ about 2,500 people, according to Bartholomew.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He said that AngioDynamics was able to hire 10 to 15 people during the period the tax was suspended and allocate more funds for research and development.

Bartholomew thanked U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., for his leading a bipartisan effort to repeal the tax. The legislation also had the support of U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.