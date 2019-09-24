QUEENSBURY — Mead’s Nursery and Garden Center has laid down such deep roots in the community over its nearly 70 years that it is difficult to say goodbye.
“It’s very bittersweet. We've been feeling these feelings for two seasons,” said MaryAnn Pendergrass, office manager for the business and daughter of its founders, Dick and Madeline Mead. “We told our employees (in) April of 2018 that this was going to happen to give everybody plenty of time. We wanted everybody to be able to find jobs that they would enjoy.”
The retail business is closing Nov. 2, and then the owners will work on cleaning up the property.
This move has been coming for some time. Pendergrass' mother died in 2014 and her dad retired in 2017.
“He's not been here for three seasons and we miss him. It's different without Dad being here — somebody at the stern to keep the vision,” Pendergrass said.
A green thumb runs in the family, as her Pendergrass' grandfather, Arthur Mead, built greenhouses. Her father started the business in 1950. At Mead’s Nursery, the greenhouses were among the last to arrive, as the business was launched with the retail store and the landscaping operation.
Pendergrass said her father attended one year of college, but was impatient because he felt he was not learning what he needed. So, he came home and opened the business. He bought the plot of land on Ridge Road. just down the street from where he grew up, and put up a roughly 2,500-square-foot concrete block building.
The business has grown and expanded over the years, so now it occupies an 11-acre lot at 361 Ridge Road. Pendergrass said the family has had three inquiries on their property, and one person has toured it. It is listed for $1.35 million with Davies-Davies & Associates Real Estate.
Pendergrass credited the business' longevity to her father’s wonderful crew of employees. A total of 25 people work for the business.
One of them, landscape designer and foreman Ryan Wolfe, is starting his own business and taking some of the employees and customers with him.
Wolfe has been with the business since 2001 and had wanted to strike out on his own for a while.
“He’s ready. He’s more than ready. He's 40. He wants to do this,” Pendergrass said.
The new business is called Wolfe Landscape, Design and Nursery, and is located at 800 County Line Road in Queensbury.
Another longtime employee, Ed Rathbun, enjoys working for the business so much that he came back after retiring five years ago as store manager. He began working for Mead when he was 16 and has been full-time since 1969, following time in college and the U.S. Navy.
“I just enjoy it here. I enjoyed the people. Dick has always been fun to work for,” he said.
Pendergrass said her father was personable, but hard-working and energetic. He demanded a lot from employees but was fair.
You have free articles remaining.
Her father was on board with spinning off the landscaping business, but that means that they will have to close the retail business, because it is not self-sustaining without the landscaping component.
“It’s too seasonal,” she said.
Pendergrass said the arrival of Lowe’s and Home Depot on the scene has hurt the retail market. Mead's does a good business with its shrubs, trees, annuals and perennials, but people do not come to their store as much to buy fertilizer or equipment because they can get those items at big box retailers.
The landscaping business has grown, however, as families demand more services.
“People come in and want us to plant or mow because they’re both working. People have less time,” she said.
Pendergrass, 67, who also works for an accountant during tax season, said she is going to retire after next April.
Rathbun, 75, said he does not plan on slowing down. He may work for his brother-in-law, who has a dairy farm.
“If I didn't keep working, I don’t know what it would be like,” he said. “I just think you've got to keep your body moving,” he said.
Pendergrass said she will miss all the personal relationships with employees, customers and vendors.
“Some of these people have been doing business with us before I was born. We're on the second or third generation of families,” she said.
The customers also feel a strong tie to the business, she said.
“Some of our customers have cried. They're going to miss us, our employees. We all hate to see family-owned places disappear. It changes culture and not in a good way,” she said.
“It's sad,” said customer Bob Scarano, of Glen Lake, on Tuesday when he learned the store was closing.
Rathbun said it is tough letting go.
“People aren't necessarily coming in to buy anything, but are coming in to say goodbye,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.