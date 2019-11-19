{{featured_button_text}}
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. has appointed Dori McDannold as assistant vice president, marketing manager for public relations.

In addition to overseeing public relations strategies, McDannold will support corporate and customer communications, develop outreach plans for marketing campaigns and monitor company presence online and within the community, according to a news release.

Her work will also support Saratoga National Bank and Trust Co. and Upstate Agency LLC, which are part of the Arrow family of companies.

McDannold has more than 30 years of financial services marketing, communications and public relations experience at Capital Region financial institutions, most recently at Kinderhook Bank.

