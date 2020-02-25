Making the parts that make machines run

KINGSBURY — Unlike everything else made in Jenks Machine & Tool Co. on Route 4, the "Star Wars" parts don’t do anything.
On Monday, Aaron Jenks picked out of a crate a couple of gleaming metal pieces that looked like they might adorn a spacecraft and explained that his company made them for Adirondack Studios in Argyle, which did work for Disney’s new "Star Wars" attraction in Orlando.
“They just look good,” he said.
Other parts the company makes, such as a flat metal disc about the size of a nickel but thinner and with holes, are functional as well as elegant.
Those stainless steel discs, for example, were made for the Mars Rover, although Jenks didn’t know that at the time the company manufactured them, and he still doesn’t know what they do.
“We built this whole series of parts and never had any knowledge of that,” said David Jenks, Aaron’s father and the founder of the company.
In 1979, when he was 23, David started Jenks Machine with his father, Raymond, in their four-car garage in Kingsbury. They took a big step when they expanded into the Station No. 2 firehouse in Kingsbury and another when they bought their first big computer-controlled machine for $84,000.
“The mortgage on my house was $19,000,” David said. “We put it in when we still had our woodstove in the shop. Then we got another, and another.”
Shiny and right
In 1989, Jenks built the current building, which is full of large machines with computer controls for sawing, milling, boring and polishing metal — transforming bars of brass and stainless steel into precision parts.
The metal bars arrive at the building’s back end, get sawed into the correct width, then ground and drilled and polished to precise specifications — measurements to the 10-thousandth of an inch — in machines overseen by operators always watching and listening and checking for problems.
When he started, David Jenks said, work was done with tools operated by hand, and buyers would allow some inconsistency.
“There used to be a tongue-in-cheek saying in the industry: ‘If you can’t make it right, make it shiny,’” David laughed.
“That’s not our motto,” Aaron said.
Now, with quality control, buyers measure every part against the specs.
You have free articles remaining.
“It must be to the print or it gets sent back,” Aaron said.
Parts get boxed onsite for shipment worldwide, including Brazil and Vietnam, which are getting components for giant circuit-breakers to deal with unpredictable electrical grids that can send huge jolts of electricity down the lines.
“They prevent large substations from frying,” David said.
Right now, Jenks is owed money from China, where companies have fallen behind because of the spread of COVID-19.
“They told me, ‘We’re on coronavirus vacation,’” David said.
Jobs available
Jenks specializes in small runs — 50- or 100-piece orders — of specialty parts. They have longtime customers, and their ideal business relationship is to grow with a customer as it develops new products, Aaron said.
Finding qualified machinists is an ongoing challenge, and father and son stressed the value of BOCES programs that train students for the workforce and bemoaned low enrollment in such courses.
“A lot of the shop owners in this area are BOCES grads,” said Aaron Jenks, and that group includes his father.
But — “they have a hard time filling the classes,” said David.
Among the machinists in the shop, “We have a lot more gray hair than we probably would like,” he said.
Workers who know the trade can always find a job, they said.
Jenks pays machinists $15 to $22 an hour along with benefits, including health insurance that covers 100 percent of costs. A number of their employees, after learning the trade, have left to start their own shops.
Aaron got his early education on the job, starting at age 14 when he was put to work painting the company fence. He went to Hudson Valley Community College to study “manufacturing technical systems” and learned to use CAD CAM software, which allows him both to design parts and determine the steps for their manufacture.
Now 38, Aaron is the company’s production manager, while his father comes up with quotes for their jobs. They have 15 employees, including a general manager and an office manager.
Aaron said he enjoys thinking about all the uses the company’s parts are put to — the machines that they help drive.
“Machining is cool. When you hear about the end result, you think, ‘I really created something,’” he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.