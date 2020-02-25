Making the parts that make machines run

KINGSBURY — Unlike everything else made in Jenks Machine & Tool Co. on Route 4, the "Star Wars" parts don’t do anything.

On Monday, Aaron Jenks picked out of a crate a couple of gleaming metal pieces that looked like they might adorn a spacecraft and explained that his company made them for Adirondack Studios in Argyle, which did work for Disney’s new "Star Wars" attraction in Orlando.

“They just look good,” he said.

Other parts the company makes, such as a flat metal disc about the size of a nickel but thinner and with holes, are functional as well as elegant.

Those stainless steel discs, for example, were made for the Mars Rover, although Jenks didn’t know that at the time the company manufactured them, and he still doesn’t know what they do.

“We built this whole series of parts and never had any knowledge of that,” said David Jenks, Aaron’s father and the founder of the company.

In 1979, when he was 23, David started Jenks Machine with his father, Raymond, in their four-car garage in Kingsbury. They took a big step when they expanded into the Station No. 2 firehouse in Kingsbury and another when they bought their first big computer-controlled machine for $84,000.